Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 110,403 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

CNC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.