Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 110,403 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CNC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
