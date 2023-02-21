Ergoteles LLC Acquires 512,291 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,291 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 173,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 6,134,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,051,023. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

