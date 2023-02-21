Ergo Price Tops $1.77 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ergo has a total market cap of $116.90 million and approximately $921,595.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00380514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00094347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.00652945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00598075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00180914 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,165,585 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.