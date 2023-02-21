Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 322,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,668. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.