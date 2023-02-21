Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,245 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.