Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.