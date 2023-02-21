Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,970,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

