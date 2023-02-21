Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,878 shares of company stock worth $23,537,551 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

