Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

