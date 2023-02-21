Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

