Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 44,698 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.