Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 154,792 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

