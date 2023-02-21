Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,359 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,299,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

