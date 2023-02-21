Enzyme Price Reaches $26.08 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $26.08 or 0.00107439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $53.16 million and $3.00 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

