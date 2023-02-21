Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Clinton M. Haris Sells 11,344 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.