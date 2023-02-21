EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NPO stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

