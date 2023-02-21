EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnPro Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.76. 144,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.