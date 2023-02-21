EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnPro Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
EnPro Industries Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.76. 144,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.
EnPro Industries Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.