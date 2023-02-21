Enovix (ENVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 710,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

