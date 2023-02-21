Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $503.24 million and approximately $48.69 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
