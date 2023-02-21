Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stake Lessened by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ENI by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ENI by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 105,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

