Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $1,788,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

