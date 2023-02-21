ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.81 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $562.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00213216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,596.96 or 0.99942296 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1465193 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $692.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.