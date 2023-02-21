Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.50. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1,360,724 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ELAN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.
Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.