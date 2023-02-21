Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.50. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1,360,724 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.