EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 8.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 1,469,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,046,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in EHang by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.