EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $180.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Huntington National Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

