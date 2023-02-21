EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $180.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.
EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.
Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.
