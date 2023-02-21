Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 1,711,031 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,031 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Doximity by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after buying an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,896 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Doximity by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 303,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,150. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

