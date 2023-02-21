Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 138,525 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,525 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $49,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 302.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 516.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.29. 108,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

