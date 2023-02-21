Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 116,521 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 7.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 2.03% of MSCI worth $685,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $15.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.57. 97,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,794. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

