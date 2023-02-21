Durable Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 4.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.93% of Molina Healthcare worth $372,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,355 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 98.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:MOH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.76. 39,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,388. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.