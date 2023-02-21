Durable Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 4.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.93% of Molina Healthcare worth $372,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,355 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 98.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.76. 39,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,388. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

