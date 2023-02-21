Durable Capital Partners LP Has $270.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $270,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

