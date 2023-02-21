Durable Capital Partners LP Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605,939 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Alignment Healthcare worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 43,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,102. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

