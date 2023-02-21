Durable Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,873 shares during the quarter. National Vision makes up approximately 1.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 3.90% of National Vision worth $100,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

National Vision Stock Down 2.2 %

EYE traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,681. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

