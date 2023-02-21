Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Dun & Bradstreet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,443. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

