Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

