Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

