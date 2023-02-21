Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 123,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Stories
