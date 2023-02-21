Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.