Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Mane Global Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Mane Global Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 4.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $8,008,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.04. 462,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its 200-day moving average is $243.51. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

