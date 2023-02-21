Diversified United Investment Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Diversified United Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.21.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.