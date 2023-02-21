Diversified United Investment Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

