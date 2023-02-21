DISH Network (DISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DISH Network by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

