Discover Financial Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

