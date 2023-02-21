Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $123.77

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.77, but opened at $128.72. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $130.56, with a volume of 135,137 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $9,646,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $468,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

