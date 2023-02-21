Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 981,218 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

