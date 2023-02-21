Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded down $69.64 on Tuesday, reaching $337.01. 474,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.96. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $11,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

