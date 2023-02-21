Diker Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. DraftKings makes up 2.1% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $1,992,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DraftKings by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

