Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Toast makes up 2.6% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

