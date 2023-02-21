DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.55 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

