DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 1,074,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,888. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

