Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NYSE DLR opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

