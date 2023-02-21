Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 619,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

