Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,593 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 5.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.35% of Digital Realty Trust worth $99,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

